TD Securities Reiterates $42.00 Price Target for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) received a $42.00 price objective from stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,752. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -249.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

