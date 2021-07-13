Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$145.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.77.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$131.75. 348,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The firm has a market cap of C$93.27 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$121.66 and a 52 week high of C$149.44.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

