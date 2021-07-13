$2.25 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,266,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

