Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 88 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $169.36. 429,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,906. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

