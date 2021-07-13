$23.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $23.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $93.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.96 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.38 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.67. 51,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.16. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $113.04 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

