DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $106.80 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $106,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.32. 1,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,818. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.05. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $232.53 and a one year high of $326.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.