MIK Capital LP Invests $6.27 Million in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000. Harley-Davidson accounts for approximately 2.3% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MIK Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.99. 24,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,907. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

