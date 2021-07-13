MIK Capital LP Sells 156,467 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

MIK Capital LP decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 156,467 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 3.1% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MIK Capital LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $11,345,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 99.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,120 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,434 shares of company stock worth $10,611,159. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 102,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,906. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

