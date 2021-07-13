MIK Capital LP Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 270,858 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,000. Foot Locker accounts for approximately 5.6% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 75.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,927 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 22.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,165 shares of company stock worth $8,910,393. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

Shares of FL stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

