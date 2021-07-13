40 North Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II makes up about 0.2% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,012,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSIBU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,698. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

