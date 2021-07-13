Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) EVP James C. Klauer Sells 5,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00.
Shares of NYSE COST traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $407.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,152. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.35.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.