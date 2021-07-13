Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) EVP James C. Klauer Sells 5,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NYSE:COST) EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00.

Shares of NYSE COST traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $407.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,152. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

