RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 9,740 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,939,818.40.

Shares of ROLL traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,550. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

