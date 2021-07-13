Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.