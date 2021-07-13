CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,987. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

