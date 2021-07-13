National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 1,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

