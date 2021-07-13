Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $644.88. 4,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,938. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

