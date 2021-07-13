Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 14,397 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,397 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

IDA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.07. 1,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,172. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

