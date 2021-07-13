Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.60 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. UDR comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,335. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.40.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

