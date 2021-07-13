Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Major Shareholder Sells 13,438 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,438 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $3,114,659.64. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE MORN traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.53. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,192. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.42 and a 1 year high of $270.08.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

