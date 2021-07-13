People’s United Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PBCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PBCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. People’s United Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 175,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,260. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

