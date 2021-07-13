Alesco Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.66. The company had a trading volume of 94,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,879. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.45. The company has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

