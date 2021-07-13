Connacht Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,386. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.