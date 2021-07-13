The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.15. The company had a trading volume of 89,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The company has a market cap of $335.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.