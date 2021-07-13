$4.29 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.47. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.29 to $15.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.41 to $17.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

PH stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $310.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,874. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

