reflect.finance Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,103.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00889305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

About reflect.finance

RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,450,581 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

