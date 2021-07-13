The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $184.13. 560,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.