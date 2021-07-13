Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty comprises about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,540 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,652 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 15,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,219. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.