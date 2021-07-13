Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.74. 189,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,396. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

