First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $304,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,451. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.