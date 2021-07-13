CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of CME Group worth $335,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.48. 11,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,270. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

