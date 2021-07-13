Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Trading Down 5.8%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. 971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 55,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -10.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $639,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
