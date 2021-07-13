Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.01

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.01 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 3917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

