Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) COO David Perri Sells 151,417 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00.

NYSE BFLY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,374. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.