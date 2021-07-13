Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy Sells 49,600 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00.
VRM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. 47,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,539. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.
About Vroom
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.