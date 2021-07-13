ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Ryan T. Sakamoto Sells 111,314 Shares

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) General Counsel Ryan T. Sakamoto sold 111,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $2,240,750.82.

Shares of ZIP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 4,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

