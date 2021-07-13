Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 10,312 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $2,289,264.00.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95.

Shares of NYSE WDAY traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,132. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

