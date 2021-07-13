Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $533,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 103,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,972. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.