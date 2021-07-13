Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith Sells 40,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NYSE:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $2,436,800.00.
Shares of SFIX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,525. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76.
About Stitch Fix
Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.