48,935 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Purchased by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,266,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,896,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,970,000.

Shares of Progress Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 17,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,583. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

