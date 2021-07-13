989 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 989 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,244. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

