Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 292,492 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of UnitedHealth Group worth $3,455,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.34. The stock had a trading volume of 98,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,770. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

