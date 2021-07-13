Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 178,920 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,093,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 31,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

HON traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,175. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

