Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,572 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $200,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $513.88. 3,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,490. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.14 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

