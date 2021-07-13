Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 294 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 300,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,290. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

