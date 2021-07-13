Credit Agricole S A Sells 10,360 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.65. 10,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.76, a PEG ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $298.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

