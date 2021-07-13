Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys 4,563 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Scorpio Tankers comprises approximately 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $30,213,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.