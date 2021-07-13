Corsair Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after purchasing an additional 133,101 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,894. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.