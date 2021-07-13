10,000 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,848,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,845. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

