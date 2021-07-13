Lumbard & Kellner LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 2.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $155.53 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,013 shares of company stock worth $60,250,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

