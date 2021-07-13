Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $513.86. 6,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.86. The company has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.14 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

